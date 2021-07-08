Ether Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $298,760.26 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $298,760.26 and $12,917.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.23 or 0.06551249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00152551 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,845,625 coins and its circulating supply is 183,816,212 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

