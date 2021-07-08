Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $182,297.93 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88.

On Monday, May 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28.

On Monday, April 19th, Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $192.90 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

