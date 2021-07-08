Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.72.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.