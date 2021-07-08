Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83. Euronext has a 12 month low of $95.05 and a 12 month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

