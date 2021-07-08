Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Eventbrite by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

