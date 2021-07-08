Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

