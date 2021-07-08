EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.

EXFO opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a PE ratio of 593.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

