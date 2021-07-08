Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $169.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

