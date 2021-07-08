Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 718,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,454,152. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

