Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $29,072.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00126039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00164909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,776.87 or 0.99943139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.55 or 0.00965213 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

