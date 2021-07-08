Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs Sells 1,100 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $24,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew J. Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,867. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

