Federated Hermes Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.06.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.