Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $197.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.59. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

