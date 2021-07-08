FIL Ltd Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

