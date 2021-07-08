FIL Ltd Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

