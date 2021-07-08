FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 313.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $2,110,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

