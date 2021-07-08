FIL Ltd Sells 20,464 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.79. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.