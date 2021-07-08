FIL Ltd Sells 27,282 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NGMS stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

