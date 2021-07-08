Financial Review: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $111.18, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $11.28 million 55.01 -$159.55 million ($1.26) -4.48 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 258.23 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -56.78

DBV Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics -461.69% -26.48% -18.62%

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

