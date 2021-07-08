Financial Review: Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) versus Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.19%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.47 $176.11 million $2.04 9.57

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

