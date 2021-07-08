Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Shares Down 2.2%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 1,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRMUF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

