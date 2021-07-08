Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00014522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $57.06 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,583.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.94 or 0.06368062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.27 or 0.01458614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00391717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00145492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.00620353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00416700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00327491 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,058,742 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

