First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

