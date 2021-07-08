FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Down 0.4%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 41.24% and a return on equity of 50.40%.

In related news, Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $257,155.50. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.