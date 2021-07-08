Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $191.43 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -269.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.