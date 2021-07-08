Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $15,194,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,037. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.97. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

