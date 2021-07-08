Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $48.76 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

