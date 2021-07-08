Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.63. 80,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,010. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

