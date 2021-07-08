FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

