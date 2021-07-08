Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $451.30 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $623.13 million and approximately $451.30 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.69 or 0.00044784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00124176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,958.79 or 1.00503080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00944007 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

