Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Down 0.4%

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.30. 232,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 528,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

FOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark upped their price target on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.32 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

