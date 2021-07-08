Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Forterra in the first quarter valued at $56,043,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the first quarter valued at $23,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Forterra by 2,585.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forterra by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 120,921 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Forterra stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

