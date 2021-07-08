Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $36.41 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $515.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

