Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

