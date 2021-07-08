Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,300 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

SHLS stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.97. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

