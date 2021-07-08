Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

