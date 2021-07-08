Frax Share Price Hits $3.00 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $48.65 million and $17.65 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00009150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00168006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.03 or 1.00250056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00958344 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

