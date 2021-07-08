Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.