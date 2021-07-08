Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price was down 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 27,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,095,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

