Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.92. 115,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

