Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 130,360 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,915,000. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.41. 27,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,462. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.48 and a 1-year high of $321.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

