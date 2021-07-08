Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,056 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.17. 207,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.