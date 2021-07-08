Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 470 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.18. The stock had a trading volume of 49,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $309.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

