Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

GOOG traded down $8.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,593.35. 36,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,444.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.