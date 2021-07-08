Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Funko from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,304,608 shares of company stock worth $29,691,766 in the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

