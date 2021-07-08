FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 28,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

