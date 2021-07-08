FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

