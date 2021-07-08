G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.130 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

