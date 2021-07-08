G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,981. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

