G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,981. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.