GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,960,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $990,000.

OTCMKTS:CAHCU opened at $10.33 on Thursday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

